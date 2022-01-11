Exercise During Chemo May Help You Beat the Treatment's Effects

Nov. 1, 2022 -- Exercising while undergoing chemotherapy can help cancer patients overcome the treatment’s debilitating effects and return to normal life faster.

That’s according to a new study of 266 patients undergoing chemotherapy for testicular, breast, or colon cancer or non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. All the participants took part in a 6-month exercise program, but half started the program during their chemo treatment (3 months before their chemo was scheduled to end), while the other half started after chemo was finished.

Previous research has shown that exercise benefits cancer patients, but this is the first to look at how exercise timing can impact treatment’s effects.

Those who worked out during chemotherapy saw a smaller drop in peak oxygen uptake, or VO2 peak — an indicator of overall fitness — after their chemo was finished. At that point, their VO2 peak had declined by about half as much as the other group’s.

They also saw smaller declines in strength, quality of life, and physical function. And they reported less fatigue.