How a Wrong Diagnosis Masked a Young Woman's Cancer

Nov. 7, 2022 -- Two years ago, then 28-year-old Ashley Teague began losing weight. At the time, the Indianapolis, IN, native and mother of two was 6-foot-1 and weighed about 270 pounds.

She chalked it up to her busy schedule. She had started a photography business and was travelling “all the time.”

She didn't know why, but she began losing weight without exercising and without changing her diet, she says.

But a few months later, Teague began having intermittent pain on her left side. She went to see he doctor, who said she needed blood work. After everything came back normal, she was told to change her diet and avoid spicy food, which she says she did.

A few weeks later, Teague says she began having black, tar-like stools and then diarrhea. She says whatever she ate went right through her within 10 to 15 minutes of eating, so she went back to the doctor.

Worried, she questioned if she should get a colonoscopy. She says she was turned down, being told she was too young to need the procedure. Desperate for answers, Teague asked for additional tests.