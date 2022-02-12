Few Americans Understand Alcohol's Impact on Cancer Risk: Survey

FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Alcohol increases the risk of cancer, but some Americans think it does the opposite, a new study shows.

Researchers set out to understand people's awareness of the links between alcohol and cancer, finding that many would benefit from further education on the issue.

“All types of alcoholic beverages, including wine, increase cancer risk,” said senior study author William Klein, associate director of the U.S. National Cancer Institute’s Behavioral Research Program. “This study’s findings underscore the need to develop interventions for educating the public about the cancer risks of alcohol use, particularly in the prevailing context of national dialogue about the purported heart health benefits of wine.”

Using data from a government survey that included responses from more than 3,800 adults, the researchers analyzed answers to questions that included “In your opinion, how much does drinking the following types of alcohol affect the risk of getting cancer?” The investigators also asked the participants about their own alcohol intake.

