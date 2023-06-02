Childhood Cancer Survivor Now Works to Help Others Like Her

Feb. 6, 2023 -- It might seem inevitable that Maggie Rogers, 33, a childhood cancer survivor, would one day end up pursuing a career related to cancer in some way.

She reached that goal a few weeks ago when she started working as director of pediatric, adolescent and young adult cancer support at the American Cancer Society. Her tasks are broad, including directing the program initiatives, projects and activities around pediatric and young adult cancer. She'll also work on raising money from partner groups and stakeholders, such as other nonprofits and companies.

Her decision to immerse herself in the cancer universe took some time.

“As a child, cancer was part of my identity,” says Rogers, who was diagnosed with stage III kidney cancer when she was 4 years old and recalls starting kindergarten bald from her intensive chemo treatments. “But to work in the cancer field and to also have had it initially seemed to be too close to home.”

With an undergraduate degree in psychology and a master's in public health and epidemiology, she pursued health care-related jobs, which led to her previous work at the Center to Advance Palliative Care at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, where she worked for the past 8 years.