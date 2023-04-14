Bladder Cancer in Women: What to Know

April 14, 2023 – Did you know that one in every 91 women will develop bladder cancer in their lifetime?

Recent Chinese research found that women with the disease have a worse prognosis than men, possibly because women are often diagnosed with a later stage of bladder cancer.

Read on for a look at what to know about bladder in women.

An Overview

Bladder cancer survival rates for women may lag behind because women are often diagnosed at a later stage, said Joaquim Bellmunt, MD, PhD, director of the Bladder Cancer Center at Dana-Farber Cancer Center in Boston and an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

The National Cancer Institute reports that the most common type of bladder cancer for both women and men is urothelial carcinoma, which starts in the innermost part of the bladder. Although research shows that white women are twice as likely to get bladder cancer, Black women with bladder cancer often have the most advanced and aggressive tumors, according to data from the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network.