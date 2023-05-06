Loneliness Can Cut Survival After a Cancer Diagnosis

MONDAY, June 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- There’s a "loneliness epidemic" in the United States, and feelings of isolation have been linked to heart disease, stroke and other health conditions.

Now, new research suggests that cancer survivors who feel lonely may be more likely to die than survivors who have more social support.

“Loneliness may be linked to worse survival following a cancer diagnosis through multiple mechanisms, such as the increased risk of experiencing negative emotions such as hostility, stress and anxiety, increased unhealthy behaviors including smoking, alcohol abuse and less physical activity, or through physiological pathways such as immune system disorders,” explained study author Jingxuan Zhao. She is a senior associate scientist at the American Cancer Society.

“It is also possible that cancer survivors who feel lonelier might not receive the practical and emotional support they need for their symptoms,” Zhao added.

For the study, Zhao and her colleagues looked at data on nearly 3,450 cancer survivors aged 50 and older who were part of the 2008-2018 Health and Retirement Study. These folks were followed through the end of 2020.