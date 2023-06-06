Changing Trends in Colorectal Cancer

MARK LEWIS: Hello, my name is Dr. Mark Lewis. I'm a gastrointestinal oncologist. I'm the type of doctor that you never want to meet because if you're in my office that means that you have cancer and in my office specifically it means you have cancer of the gut. Why is this relevant? It's relevant because colon and rectal cancer are affecting people at younger and younger ages. Now, if you're watching this that doesn't mean it's destined to happen to you, but there are a few things you should know.

Number one, age is not as protective as we once thought or hoped. It is absolutely possible to get colorectal cancer under the age of 45, which is when we now screen. So how do you know when to be worried? Well, you know your own body better than anybody, you inhabit it 24/7. So if you're having new abdominal pain and cramping, especially when you're going to the bathroom, that can be worrisome.