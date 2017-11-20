Chasing Diabetes' Connection To Pancreatic Cancer

Diabetes and pancreatic cancer affect the same organ, but they have more in common than just their location. People who have one of these conditions are also more likely to have the other one. About 30 million Americans have diabetes. Pancreatic cancer is diagnosed in nearly 54,000 people each year, and it's the third-leading cause of cancer-related death. Most people aren't diagnosed until their cancer has already spread and is harder to treat. Researchers have been looking at the link between diabetes and pancreatic cancer for many years. Now they're trying to use this connection to diagnose pancreatic cancer earlier, when treatment is more likely to improve survival.

The Diabetes-Pancreatic Cancer Link Diabetes is both a risk for, and a warning sign of, pancreatic cancer. "The relationship goes both ways," says Lynn Matrisian, PhD, chief science officer of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Researchers don't know exactly why, but people who have had diabetes for several years are slightly more likely to get pancreatic cancer than those without diabetes. Pancreatic cancer can also cause diabetes. About half of people with pancreatic cancer have high blood sugar. When the cancer is surgically removed, blood sugar levels often go back to normal. "In longstanding diabetes, the diabetes came first. In new-onset diabetes that's followed by pancreatic cancer after a year or two, diabetes may be a symptom of the pancreatic cancer. Which is why there's an opportunity to intervene," says Richard Frank, MD, a medical oncologist and director of cancer research at Western Connecticut Health Network. Frank and other researchers are looking for ways to spot pancreatic cancer early in people with newly diagnosed diabetes.