New Treatments May Boost Pancreatic Cancer Odds

MONDAY, June 4, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Innovative ways of using chemotherapy can significantly extend the lives of patients with pancreatic cancer, one of the most deadly cancers known, two new clinical trials report.

A four-drug chemo "cocktail" extended surgical patients' lives by nearly two years over the current standard single-drug chemo regimen for pancreatic cancer, a clinical trial out of France has shown.

"You take overall survival from just under three years to almost five years," said Dr. Daniel Labow, a cancer surgeon at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. "That, for pancreas cancer, is a relative home run because survival in general is so poor."

Meanwhile, a second preliminary study from the Netherlands found that combining chemotherapy and radiation therapy before pancreatic cancer surgery extended overall survival, particularly for those patients whose tumors were successfully removed.

Results from the studies were presented Monday at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's annual meeting, in Chicago.

Both studies offer hope for people with a cancer that typically evades early detection and is incredibly difficult to treat, ASCO President Dr. Bruce Johnson said.

"About 95 percent of patients who get pancreatic cancer will die from it," said Johnson, chief clinical research officer at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. "This is a pretty grim one. It's identified by the United States Congress as one of the two worst cancers to get." The other is small-cell lung cancer.

Removing the pancreatic tumor using surgery is essential for long-term survival, but the patient still faces a tough road, said Labow, who wasn't involved in the studies.

That's because the tumor releases cancer cells that infect other organs even after it's been surgically removed, Labow said.

"We all have patients where you remove the pancreas, everything looks good, and then they recur shortly thereafter," he said.

The French study, led by Dr. Thierry Conroy of the Institut de Cancerologie de Lorraine in Nancy, focused on a powerful four-drug chemotherapy regimen intended to prevent postoperative spread of cancer to other organs.