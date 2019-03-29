Alex Trebek Back On 'Jeopardy!' After Chemotherapy

By E.J. Mundell

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Aug. 30, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Long-time "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek has finished chemotherapy -- aimed at beating back pancreatic cancer -- and is returning to host the popular game show.

In video footage that showed Trebek taping a new "Jeopardy!" episode, he said, "I've gone through a lot of chemotherapy and thankfully that is now over," NBC News reported Thursday.

"I'm on the mend and that's all I can hope for right now," he said. The first episode of the 36th season of "Jeopardy!" will air on Sept. 9

Trebek, who turned 79 on July 22, first announced his diagnosis of stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March.

Two months later, he and his doctors announced that he appeared to be winning his battle against the disease. He responded incredibly well to treatments and was in "near remission," his doctors said in May.

"It's kind of mind-boggling," Trebek told People at the time. Even though the overall survival rate for pancreatic cancer is just 9 percent, Trebek responded well to chemotherapy.

"The doctors said they hadn't seen this kind of positive result in their memory -- some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50 percent," he told the magazine.

None of this means the beloved game show host is certain to beat the disease, and he went through several more rounds of chemotherapy.

That hurdle behind him, footage of the new show's taping showed Trebek sharing banter with the studio audience. When one audience member asked who might play him in a biopic, Trebek shot back, "Betty White," the 97-year-old star of The Golden Girls.

He was also shown sharing birthday cake with his crew and the audience.

Trebek credits the warmth and support of fans with his inroads against the cancer.

"I've got a couple million people out there who have expressed their good thoughts, their positive energy directed towards me and their prayers," he told People in May. "I told the doctors, this has to be more than just the chemo, and they agreed it could very well be an important part of this."