'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek 'Not Afraid of Dying'

MONDAY, Oct. 7, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek hinted in an interview that chemotherapy for stage 4 pancreatic cancer is taking a toll on his ability to host the popular game show.

The 79-year-old Trebek resumed chemotherapy last month after losing a large amount of weight and having his cancer-related numbers rise sharply, he told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Sept. 17.

And in an interview on Friday with Canadian television network CTV, Trebek said he's still on the job -- but some days are tough.

On the day after a chemo treatment, his vision "gets messed up a little," Trebek told the network, and another day later joint pain can set in.

His treatment has also led to sores in his mouth that can interfere with speech, Trebek added.

For the time being, however, he said he'll keep hosting "Jeopardy!" "as long as my skills do not diminish."

"I'm sure there are observant members of the television audience that notice also, but they're forgiving," he told CTV. "But there will come a point when they [fans and producers] will no longer be able to say, 'It's okay.'"

Trebek first announced his diagnosis of stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March.

Two months later, he and his doctors announced that he appeared to be winning his battle against the disease. He responded incredibly well to treatments and was in "near remission," his doctors said in May.

"It's kind of mind-boggling," Trebek told People at the time. Even though the overall survival rate for pancreatic cancer is just 9%, Trebek responded well to chemotherapy.

"The doctors said they hadn't seen this kind of positive result in their memory -- some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50%," he told the magazine.

In late August, Trebek seemed to be doing so well that he returned to taping the 35th season of "Jeopardy!"

"Yup, [I] went all the way down to numbers that correspond with a normal human being without cancer," he told CTV. "[But] then all of a sudden, it blew up and went 50% higher than when it was first diagnosed. Go figure."