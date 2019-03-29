THURSDAY, Oct. 31, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek is turning his battle with pancreatic cancer into advocacy, partnering with the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition to issue a public service announcement (PSA) aimed at heightening awareness of the killer disease.

The aim of the video PSA is to "help raise global awareness of the risks and symptoms of pancreatic cancer," Trebek says, wearing a purple tie -- the color representing advocacy in the fight against the disease.

"I wish I had known sooner that the persistent stomach pain I experienced prior to my diagnosis was a symptom of pancreatic cancer," he notes in the one-minute video. "Other common symptoms can include mid-back pain, unexplained weight loss, new-onset diabetes and the yellowing of the skin or eyes."

The 79-year-old Trebek urges viewers to "join me in this fight" by wearing purple in November and spreading the word on social media about pancreatic cancer. Nov. 21 is World Pancreatic Cancer Day.

It's been a rocky road for Trebek since he first announced his diagnosis of stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March.

Two months later, he and his doctors announced that he appeared to be winning his battle against the disease. Trebek had responded incredibly well to treatments and was in "near remission," his doctors said in May.

"It's kind of mind-boggling," Trebek told People at the time. Even though the overall survival rate for pancreatic cancer is just 9%, Trebek responded well to chemotherapy.

"The doctors said they hadn't seen this kind of positive result in their memory -- some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50%," he told the magazine.

In late August, Trebek seemed to be doing so well that he returned to taping the 35th season of "Jeopardy!"

But his health again took a turn for the worse.

"Yup, [I] went all the way down to numbers that correspond with a normal human being without cancer," he told the Canadian television network CTV earlier this month. "[But] then all of a sudden, it blew up and went 50% higher than when it was first diagnosed. Go figure." So, Trebek resumed chemotherapy in September.