Alex Trebek Says Cancer Treatments 'Paying Off'

FRIDAY, July 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Fans of "Jeopardy" host Alex Trebek got a health update for the first time in months on Thursday when he told followers that his treatments for pancreatic cancer are "paying off."

"I'm doing well," the 79-year-old host said in a video recorded at his home. "I've been continuing my treatment and it is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal. My numbers are good. I'm feeling great."

Trebek also took the opportunity to tell fans that he has written a book, titled The Answer Is… Reflections on My Life, that will be out July 21. He also announced he plans to return to the studio to film new episodes of his wildly popular game show in September. The show's filming has been in hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic.

Trebek first announced he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March 2019. Through several rounds of chemotherapy, he has kept fans of the show updated on his progress. He beat the one-year survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients in March, which stands at only 18%, CBS News reported.

Back in October, Trebek partnered with the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition to issue a public service announcement aimed at heightening awareness of the killer disease.

The aim was to "help raise global awareness of the risks and symptoms of pancreatic cancer," Trebek said at the time.

"I wish I had known sooner that the persistent stomach pain I experienced prior to my diagnosis was a symptom of pancreatic cancer," he noted in the one-minute video. "Other common symptoms can include mid-back pain, unexplained weight loss, new-onset diabetes and the yellowing of the skin or eyes."

It's been a rocky road for Trebek since he first announced his diagnosis.

Two months later, he and his doctors announced that he appeared to be winning his battle against the disease.

"It's kind of mind-boggling," Trebek told People at the time. Even though the overall survival rate for pancreatic cancer is just 9%, Trebek responded well to chemotherapy.