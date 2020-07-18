Civil Rights Icon and Congressman John Lewis Dies

U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who battled on the front lines of the civil rights movement in the 1960s and then spent three decades “as the Conscience of the Congress,” died on Friday at age 80.

Though no official cause of death has been given, Lewis announced in December that he was receiving treatments for stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He said he found out about the cancer during a routine medical examination.

Lewis had vowed to continue representing the 5th District of Georgia in Congress, saying he would fight the cancer like he fought for civil rights.

"While I am clear-eyed about the prognosis, doctors have told me that recent medical advances have made this type of cancer treatable in many cases, that treatment options are no longer as debilitating as they once were, and that I have a fighting chance,” he said.

On June 4, he told Gayle King on CBS This Morning that he felt like he was getting better. "I have a wonderful doctor and nurse, and everybody’s taking good care of me," he said. "I'm very hopeful and very optimistic."

.@AmericanCancer and @ACSCAN join Georgians and the nation in mourning the passing of Rep. John Lewis. The civil rights icon was fiercely committed to racial and social justice and ensuring access to health care as a human right. Read our full statement: https://t.co/MSFJHRr3KV — Gary Reedy (@AmerCancerCEO) July 18, 2020

Pancreatic cancer is an aggressive cancer that usually displays few early symptoms until the cancer is advanced. Because doctors rarely find pancreatic cancer in its early stages, it’s one of the most deadly cancers. In stage IV pancreatic cancer, the cancer has metastasized, or spread to distant organs.

About 9% of people with pancreatic cancer live at least 5 years after diagnosis. But the 5-year survival rate is much better -- 34% -- if it hasn’t spread past the pancreas. Treatments include surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation.

Lewis had declined to publicize his personal course of treatment, but had recently been in hospice care in Atlanta.

Pancreatic cancer has been in the headlines this week. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being treated for a recurrence and game show host Alex Trebek says he’s also fighting the cancer.

Lewis was born on February 21, 1940, outside of Troy, AL, where his parents were sharecroppers. Inspired by the Montgomery bus boycott led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Lewis went to Fisk University in Nashville and organized sit-ins at segregated lunch counters.