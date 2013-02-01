Two New Symptoms That Could Point to Pancreatic Cancer

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers have identified two previously unrecognized symptoms of pancreatic cancer -- a discovery that might help with earlier detection and improve extremely low survival numbers, they say.

"When pancreatic cancer is diagnosed earlier, patients have a higher chance of survival. It is possible to diagnose patients when they visit their GP, but both patients and GPs need to be aware of the symptoms associated with pancreatic cancer," said study author Weiqi Liao, a data scientist at Britain's University of Oxford.

Along with confirming 21 previously identified signs of pancreatic cancer, the new study pinpoints two new symptoms -- feeling thirsty and having dark urine -- associated with the deadly disease.



It also shows that patients often have some symptoms of the disease up to a year before their diagnosis, and other significant symptoms three months before diagnosis.

Most pancreatic cancer patients are diagnosed at a late stage and the disease has the lowest survival numbers among all common cancers. In the United States, the five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer patients is about 10%, according to the American Cancer Society.