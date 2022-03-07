March 7, 2022 -- Popular blood pressure medications may add years to the lives of patients with pancreatic cancer, a notoriously tough-to-treat cancer with low survival rates, new research suggests.

These drugs, known as angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors and angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs), lower blood pressure by relaxing veins and arteries and allowing the heart to pump blood more easily.

Studies in animals have shown that these medications might slow the growth of pancreatic cancer. Several small studies in people suggest the same thing, but the numbers of patients included were too small to draw firm conclusions.

In the new study, researchers examined data on 3.7 million adults from Italy, and identified 8,158 people diagnosed with pancreatic cancer between 2003 and 2011.

The study, published last month in the journal BMC Cancer, found that the vast majority of these patients (86%) died within about 6 months of their diagnosis.

But patients who took ARBs after their pancreatic cancer diagnosis had a 20% lower risk of dying, compared to similar patients who did not take ARBs.