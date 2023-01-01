Pancreatic Cancer Rates Rising Faster Among Women

TUESDAY, Feb. 14, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- While rates of pancreatic cancer are increasing for both men and women, they’re climbing the fastest among young women, particularly those who are Black.

“We can tell that the rate of pancreatic cancer among women is rising rapidly, which calls attention to the need for further research in this area,” said senior study author Dr. Srinivas Gaddam, associate director of Pancreatic Biliary Research at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles. “There’s a need to understand these trends, and to make changes today so this doesn’t affect women disproportionately in the future.”

The increase is small, however, and shouldn’t be alarming, but future studies will need to examine these trends, Gaddam said.

“The data shows us a small increase in risk of pancreatic cancer,” he said in a Cedars-Sinai news release. “And that awareness might refocus people on the need to stop smoking, reduce alcohol use, eat a healthy diet, exercise regularly and manage their weight. These lifestyle changes all help decrease the risk of pancreatic cancer.”



