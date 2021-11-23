The COVID-19 pandemic strained health care systems around the world -- and it also challenged medical organizations that support children with serious medical conditions and their families.

Many of these national and international groups pride themselves on providing support services and memorable experiences for children who face serious and/or life-threatening illnesses -- which often include in-person assistance and events that had to be curtailed, limited, or adapted during the past 2 years for safety reasons.

These organizations had to pivot by finding creative ways to help families, canceling some services and programs that could put people at risk, and adapting protocols as information about COVID-19 and risk levels continues to shift.

Here’s how three organizations -- Ronald McDonald House Charities, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital -- navigated the pandemic to continue to meet their mission.