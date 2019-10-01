Mom’s Warning About RSV Is Personal

“Spread of infection through kissing depends on a number of factors, such as where the baby was kissed -- near her mouth or nose is worse than on her feet, and kisses on fingers are also worse, as babies can suck their fingers,” Bhargava says. If you’re a healthy relative, “in general, the safest place to kiss a baby is on her feet,” she says. Anyone who’s sick should simply stay away from an infant, she says.

Have your family practice other healthy habits that help keep germs from spreading, too. Wash your hands with soap and water often, and try not to touch your face. Don’t share cups, utensils, or other personal items. Sneeze or cough into a tissue or the crook of your elbow. Clean and disinfect surfaces that may have droplets on them. And rest at home when you’re feeling sick.

Even though there’s no vaccine for RSV yet, make sure your child gets all the vaccinations their pediatrician recommends to lower their risk for infections, Bhargava says.

If you have a baby who was born prematurely and/or with a serious health condition, talk to your pediatrician about palivizumab, a drug that can prevent severe RSV infections. Preemies, infants 6 months and younger, and babies with chronic heart or lung disease are among those at highest risk for a severe RSV illness. Babies born full-term and healthy shouldn’t need palivizumab, Bhargava says.

Treatment for RSV focuses on easing symptoms and preventing other health problems. If your pediatrician says your baby or young child has a mild case of it, keep your little one hydrated and have them rest at home. If their nose is stuffed, you may be able to help them breathe easier by suctioning mucus with a bulb syringe. Don’t give your child over-the-counter cold medications unless the doctor recommends one that’s safe.

If your child needs to go to the hospital for severe RSV, they may need treatments including prescription drugs, fluids through a vein, oxygen, or a machine to help them breathe. Many kids can go home after a few days, the CDC says.