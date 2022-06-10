For transgender kids, the simple act of finding and using a restroom has been complicated by adult politics, particularly at schools. More than 100 anti-trans bills passed this year in the U.S., with many focused on children and students.

Most recently, Oklahoma’s governor signed into law a bill that forces all public school students to use the bathroom that matches the sex on a student’s birth certificate. Sex is a medical determination assigned at birth based on genitalia and chromosomes. Gender is a person’s own internal sense of who they are. The law went into effect immediately, forcing children, parents and school administrators to grapple with private body decisions publicly.

Bathroom bans – a colloquial term for the rules and laws that restrict which bathrooms transgender kids are allowed to use – get a lot of attention. But the reasons why kids should be able to choose where they pee don’t often get explored.

Medically, it’s important for kids of all genders to be able to make their own decisions about bathrooms, says psychologist Diane Ehrensaft, PhD, the mental health director for the Child and Adolescent Gender Center at the University of California at San Francisco. Denying kids access to bathrooms that match their gender identity endangers their health, safety and well-being, and leads to negative health outcomes, according to the American Medical Association. Bathroom bans also heighten stigma and discrimination.

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) and clinical depression are real possibilities, Ehrensaft explains. Transgender kids are already at high risk for bullying and discrimination, which lead to higher rates of depression and anxiety and more suicide attempts. In a conversation with WebMD, Ehrensaft discusses why it matters where kids pee.