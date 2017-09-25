Gun Violence in Movies a Trigger for Teens?

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Sept. 25, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Kids who see gun violence in movies are more likely to play with and fire a gun if they have access to one, a new study finds.

"We know from past research that kids who see movie characters smoke cigarettes are more likely to smoke them themselves, and kids who see movie characters drink alcohol are more likely to drink alcohol themselves," said lead researcher Brad Bushman.

Yet, "we know little about what happens when kids see movie characters with guns," said Bushman, a professor of communication and psychology at Ohio State University.

Gun violence has more than doubled in PG-rated movies since the rating was introduced in 1985, Bushman said.

In this study, kids who saw a film clip with characters using guns held a test gun longer and were more likely to pull the trigger than kids who saw the same movie without the guns, Bushman said.

During the test, "One kid pointed the gun at his friend's temple and pulled the trigger," he said. "Another kid aimed the gun out of the window at passersby in the street and was pulling the trigger."

The children had no way of knowing the gun had been altered and wasn't loaded, Bushman said.

The consequences of kids having access to guns is alarming, he said.

Every day in the United States, 40 children are shot, Bushman said. Nearly 2 million children live in a home with a gun. In 60 percent of those homes, parents don't lock up their guns, he said.

For the study, Bushman and his colleague Kelly Dillon, of Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, had 104 children, ages 8 to 12, look at movie clips with and without scenes of guns.

The children were shown the film clips in pairs, including siblings or cousins, stepsiblings or friends.

Each pair was randomly assigned to see a 20-minute edited version of the PG-rated films "The Rocketeer" or "National Treasure" that had either gun scenes or those scenes edited out.