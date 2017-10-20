Wind-Up Musical Toys Recalled Over Choking Hazard

Oct. 20, 2017 -- Kids Preferred Toy Co. is voluntarily recalling nearly 600,000 children’s toys because the wind-up mechanism can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

The recall announcement was made Thursday, Oct. 19.

The recall involves Carter’s, Child of Mine, Guess How Much I Love You, and Just One You brands of wind-up musical plush toys sold in the U.S. and Canada.

An example of the product ID tag on one of the recalled toys.

The toys were sold at Carter’s, Target, Walmart, and other stores nationwide and online from January 2016 through August 2017 for between $11 and $20.

The model number and batch code are printed on the smallest white sewn-in label behind the care label. Click here to see whether your child’s toy was involved in the recall.

The firm has received six reports of parts from the wind-up handle detaching from the toy. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toys, take them away from young children, and contact Kids Preferred for a free replacement toy.



To learn more, call Kids Preferred toll-free at 888-968-9268 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@kidspreferred.com, or go online at www.kidspreferred.com and click on “Product Safety.”