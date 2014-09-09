Kids Still Get Risky Painkiller Post-Tonsillectomy

By Amy Norton

THURSDAY, Nov. 16, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Despite safety warnings from drug regulators, some U.S. children are still being given a risky painkiller after having their tonsils removed, a new study finds.

At issue is the opioid painkiller codeine. In 2013, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a "black box" warning, advising doctors against prescribing codeine to children to control tonsillectomy pain.

That came after an investigation into reports of children overdosing on codeine prescriptions -- including some who died from respiratory distress.

The new study, published online Nov. 15 in Pediatrics, looked at how well U.S. doctors are following the FDA warning.

The good news, the researchers said, is that post-tonsillectomy codeine prescriptions have declined. However, by December 2015 -- almost three years after the black box warning was issued -- 5 percent of kids were still getting the drug.

Medical experts said there's no acceptable reason for that.

"That figure should be down to zero," said Dr. Kao-Ping Chua, the lead researcher on the study. "Codeine carries a small but catastrophic risk for children. Plus, there are alternatives -- like Tylenol [acetaminophen] and ibuprofen."

Dr. Alyssa Hackett, an otolaryngologist at Mount Sinai Beth Israel in New York City, agreed.

"There's no appropriate reason to prescribe codeine to these children," said Hackett, who was not involved in the study.

Why is the medication such a concern?

Codeine itself is "inert," explained Chua, a pediatrician at the University of Michigan's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor. Once codeine is ingested, he said, the body converts it into morphine.

The problem is that people vary in how they metabolize codeine, based on their genes. Some people are "ultra-metabolizers," which means they can develop dangerously high morphine levels in the blood.

There's no way of knowing whether a child fits that category, "so every time you prescribe codeine, you're basically rolling the dice," Chua said.

For the study, his team analyzed a national database of health insurance claims. The researchers focused on nearly 363,000 children who had a tonsillectomy, adenoidectomy or both between 2010 and 2015. (Adenoids are tissues near the tonsils.)