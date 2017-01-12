Changes to School Lunch Rules Slammed by Experts

U.S. health experts are slamming a Trump administration proposal to allow school cafeterias to opt out of providing whole grain products and to serve salty food and low-fat sweetened milk.

"This new rule deserves an 'F,'" said American Heart Association CEO Nancy Brown, NBC News reported. "It fails the test when it comes to helping our kids eat healthier at school."

The U.S. Agriculture Department announced the proposed new rule on Wednesday and said it would be introduced during the 2018-19 school year. It changes Obama administration standards meant to provide school children with more nutritious meals.

"Schools need flexibility in menu planning so they can serve nutritious and appealing meals," U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said in a statement.

"The interim final rule published today gives schools the option to serve low-fat (1 percent) flavored milk. Currently, schools are permitted to serve low-fat and non-fat unflavored milk as well as non-fat flavored milk," according to the USDA.

"States will also be allowed to grant exemptions to schools experiencing hardship in obtaining whole grain-rich products acceptable to students during School Year (SY) 2018-2019."

The USDA said the new rule also relaxes requirements on schools until 2021 so there is "more time to procure and introduce lower sodium food products, allow food industry more time for product development and reformulation, and give students more time to adjust to school meals with lower sodium content."

But Brown countered that U.S. schools are not having any difficulty meeting the Obama administration standards for nutritious food.

"In the last five years, nearly 100 percent of the nation's participating schools have complied with updated school meal standards. Kids across the country have clearly benefited from these changes," Brown said in a statement, NBC News reported.

"Their meals have less salt, sugar and saturated fat, and they eat 16 percent more vegetables and 23 percent more fruit. Why would the USDA want to roll back the current standards and reverse this excellent progress?"

A few years ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention assessed the effects of the Obama administration rules and found that more than 97 percent of schools provided a whole grain option at breakfast and 94 percent did so at lunch, NBC News reported.