Recall: Crib Mattresses Don't Meet Fire Standards

Dec. 13, 2017 -- More than 23,000 crib and toddler mattresses have been recalled because they don’t meet federal fire standards.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has ordered a recall of Dream On Me spring and foam mattresses for cribs and toddler beds. The mattresses were sold on Amazon.com, Kohls.com, ToysRUs.com, Walmart.com, and Wayfair.com from January 2016 through December 2016 for between $40 and $90.

The recall includes these models, all made between Jan. 1 and Dec. 19, 2016:

Evolur Sleep Ultra Crib and Toddler Bed Mattress in white, model 849

Evolur Sleep Deluxe Crib and Toddler Bed Mattress in white, model 850

Sweet Dreams 6” 88 Coil Spring Crib and Toddler Bed Mattress in white with blue clouds, model 87

88 Coil Inner Spring Standard Crib & Toddler Mattress in white, model 88

Visco Pedic Innerspring Standard Mattress in blue star, model 150V_1

Convoluted Orthopedic Inner Spring Standard Crib & Toddler Mattress in white print, model 150C

Firm Foam Crib and Toddler bed mattress in white print, model 6E6WL

5” Foam Crib & Toddler Bed Quilted Standard Mattress in quilted bear print, model 5B5

5” Round Foam Crib Mattress in white, model 42R

5” Thick Round Crib Mattress in white, model 40R1

The model and date of manufacture are printed on a tag found at the top center of the mattress.

The commission urges consumers to stop using the affected mattresses and to contact Dream on Me for a free mattress cover that meets federal guidelines. Contact the company from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET at 877-201-4317 or online at www.dreamonme.com.