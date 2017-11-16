Feds Sue Britax for Failing to Recall Strollers

Feb. 20, 2018 -- A popular jogging stroller is facing new scrutiny today.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is suing Britax -- the maker of the B.O.B. Jogging Stroller -- after the company refused to recall the strollers, which the CSPC says are defective and pose a safety hazard.

Britax says the problem isn’t with the design of the jogging stroller, but with parents not following instructions for safe use.

“While we respect the CSPC and its mission, we cannot agree to recall a product that is not defective,” the company said in a news release last week.

The problem is that if the quick release lever on the front wheel isn’t properly secured, the wheel can fall off in mid-stride.

Since 2012, about 200 people have reported that this has happened to them, the commission says. Children have had concussions, injuries to the face and head requiring stitches, bruises, and scratches. Adults have torn the cartilage in their hips, broken bones, torn ligaments and also had bruises and scrapes. The CSPC says it has received reports of almost 100 injuries to children and adults.

In filing the complaint, the Commission wants Britax to stop distributing 17 models: Ironman, Ironman Duallie, Revolution, Revolution CE, Revolution Flex, Revolution Flex Duallie, Revolution Pro, Revolution Pro Duallie, Revolution SE, Revolution SE Demo, Revolution SE Duallie, Revolution SE Duallie Plus, Revolution SE Plus, Sport Utility Stroller, Stroller Strides, Stroller Strides Duallie and SUS Duallie.

It also wants Britax to tell consumers and offer a remedy that could include a repair, replacement, or refund.

It's uncommon for the CSPC to take this step. The last time was in 2012 when the Commission sued Zen Magnets for failing to recall high-powered magnets that could attract through the intestinal wall if swallowed, leading to tissue injury, sepsis and potentially death.