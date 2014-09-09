Hoverboard Injuries Speeding U.S. Kids to the ER

MONDAY, March 26, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Hoverboards may look cool, flashy and fun, but they're less safe than you might think.

Nearly 27,000 kids landed in the emergency room from a hoverboard accident during the first two years the self-balancing, two-wheeled motorized scooters were sold in the United States, according to a new study.

While it pales in comparison with the more than 121,000 skateboard injuries during the same period, the number shows kids need to be careful on hoverboards, said lead researcher Dr. Sean Bandzar.

"Kids should wear protective gear, and parents should monitor their kids while they're using these toys," he said. Bandzar is an emergency physician at New York-Presbyterian Hospital, Columbia University Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medical Center, all in New York City.

He and his colleagues decided to investigate hoverboard injuries after noticing an uptick in cases following the toy's 2015 introduction into the U.S. market.

"When I was working in the children's emergency department, I noticed that there were a lot of kids who would come in with a variety of different injures from these hoverboards," Bandzar said.

The highest number occurred among 12-year-old boys, the researchers discovered when they studied national injury data from 2015 and 2016.

Kids most often suffered fractures (40 percent), bruises (17 percent) and strains or sprains (13 percent).

Body parts most often injured were the wrist (19 percent), forearm (14 percent) and head (14 percent).

Interestingly, only three burn-related injuries connected with hoverboards were reported. The potential that hoverboard batteries would malfunction and catch fire caused so much concern early on that some airlines banned them.

But none of the burn injuries researchers discovered was related to battery fires. Two burns resulted from colliding with a pot of boiling water in the kitchen, and the other was a friction burn after a hoverboard ran over a child's finger.

Bandzar couldn't say why there were so many more skateboard injuries during the study period, but he suspects it's because hoverboards are a new toy.