Rubber Duckies Swimming With Bacteria: Study

March 28, 2017 -- Your rubber ducky may need its own good scrubbing before it gets in the tub with you, a new study suggests.

Researchers tested the bath-time toys and found that they had high levels of bacteria, the Associated Press reported.

Some of those bacteria included types "often implicated in hospital-acquired infections," the American and Swiss scientists said.

They also noted that some forms of bacteria can cause eye, ear and intestinal infections, the AP reported.

The study was published Tuesday in the journal Biofilms and Microbiomes.