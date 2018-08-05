Antidepressants In Pregnancy Tied To Smarter Kids

MONDAY, May 7, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Children who were exposed to antidepressants in the womb may score higher on certain tests of mental abilities at the age of 12, a small, preliminary study suggests.

Among the 51 kids the researchers analyzed, those whose mothers used antidepressants during pregnancy typically scored higher on tests of "executive function" than kids with no prenatal exposure to the medications.

Executive function refers to a set of mental skills that essentially help you get things done -- including focus and attention, self-control and flexible thinking.

The new study is one of the latest to look at whether kids with prenatal exposure to antidepressants -- specifically, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) -- are different from other kids.

SSRIs are the most commonly prescribed antidepressants, and include drugs like fluoxetine (Prozac), paroxetine (Paxil) and sertraline (Zoloft).

Some studies have hinted that when moms-to-be take SSRIs during pregnancy, their children have a slightly higher risk of psychiatric diagnoses -- such as autism and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

Other studies, however, have found no such connections.

The question of whether prenatal SSRI use has any effects on children's development is a critical one, according to Dr. James Murrough. He is director of the mood and anxiety disorders program at Mount Sinai, in New York City.

"Depression is common, it's more common in women, and it's prevalent during women's childbearing years," said Murrough, who was not involved in the new study. "You put all of that together, and depression during pregnancy is a major public health issue."

But, he said, it's also very difficult to disentangle any effects of SSRIs, themselves, on children's brain development.

"How many factors would affect how well a 12-year-old performs on a cognitive task?" Murrough said. The answer is, a lot.

A huge array of genes would be involved, he explained, along with a broad range of environmental factors -- including the mom's depression.

While the new findings sound like positive news for kids who were exposed to SSRIs, it's not really clear what to make of them. For one, Murrough said, the study is too small to draw firm conclusions.