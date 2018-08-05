Pot, Tobacco Smoke Exposure Equals More Kids in ER

MONDAY, May 7, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Clouds of pot and cigarette smoke in a home make it more likely a young child will visit the emergency room or have an ear infection, researchers say.

Secondhand smoke from marijuana and tobacco increases a kid's odds of going to the ER, according to preliminary findings from a Colorado study.

"Those kids have an average of two-and-a-half ER visits in the prior year, whereas kids who were not exposed at all had an average of two visits per year," said lead researcher Dr. Adam Johnson. He's an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Wake Forest School of Medicine in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Kids exposed to the combination of cigarette and pot smoke in a home were also 80 percent more likely to develop ear infections, Johnson and his colleagues found.

Homes where people use both pot and tobacco are likely to have larger amounts of secondhand smoke, Johnson explained.

"Very similar compounds are being released in marijuana smoke as in tobacco smoke," he said. "You would theorize the same kind of chemicals the kids are breathing in to cause diseases from tobacco smoke should be very similar with marijuana."

Secondhand tobacco smoke has been linked to a number of health problems in children, including upper respiratory infections, ear infections and asthma, Johnson said.

"I think there's this perception that marijuana smoke and marijuana use in general is not as harmful as tobacco," Johnson continued. "I don't know where that came from."

For this study, researchers surveyed 1,500 parents and caregivers who took their children to the emergency room at Children's Hospital Colorado, in Aurora. The kids' average age was 4 years, and the average age of the parent was 32.

About 9 percent of parents reported regularly smoking marijuana, and 19 percent said they regularly smoke cigarettes.

Kids were about 24 percent more likely to have visited an emergency room within the past year if they lived in a home where people smoked both pot and tobacco, the findings showed.