Hot Garden Hose Water Poses Scalding Risk

June 6, 2016 -- Hot water in garden hoses that have been left in the sun can cause scalding, Las Vegas fire officials say.

In the warning issued Tuesday, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue cited a case that occurred two years ago. A 9-month old baby suffered second-degree burns on 30 percent of his body after being sprayed with scalding water from a hose heating by the sun, CBS Newsreported.

"Here in Las Vegas, a garden hose exposed to direct sunlight during summer can heat the water inside the hose (not flowing) to 130-140 degrees which can cause burns especially to children & animals," the fire department warned.

It recommended letting water flow from a hose for a few minutes so that it can cool before it's sprayed on people or animals, CBS News reported.