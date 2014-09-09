Child in Idaho Has Plague

June 14, 2018 -- A child in Idaho has been diagnosed with the plague and people need to be on alert for the potentially fatal disease, state health officials said Tuesday.

The child -- from Elmore County, located between Twin Falls and Boise -- is only the fifth person to be infected with the bacterial disease in Idaho since 1940, the Idaho State Journalreported.

The last human case in the state was in 1992, but the disease has appeared in pets and wildlife in recent years in Idaho.

The child is recovering, but no additional information on the youngster's conditions or identity was provided by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

The department said the child recently returned from a trip to Oregon, but it's not known whether the youngster contracted the plague in that state or in Idaho, the Journal reported.

"The case serves as a reminder to recreationists in southern Idaho that plague is dangerous to people and pets, but with proper awareness, precautions and prompt treatment when needed, plague should not discourage you from enjoying the Idaho outdoors," state health officials said in a news release.