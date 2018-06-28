Hot Cars and Children’s Heatstroke, a Deadly Combo

Jan Null, a meteorologist at San Jose State University, created NoHeatstroke.org to track deaths of children left in vehicles. He has found that about 37 children die in overheated cars each year, or about one child every 9 days. Eighteen children have died in 2018 so far.

Null got involved with the research in 2001 after he was contacted as an expert when a father left his 5-month-old son in the car on an 86-degree day in San Jose, CA. Null began tracking temperatures in his vehicles, taking particular interest in how quickly temperatures rise. He also partnered with two Stanford University doctors to do research and produced a world-renowned article about the topic.

“My hopes are that this research will raise the level of interest and awareness about this sad topic and ultimately save some innocent lives,” he writes on his website.

Most of the incidents happen during the summer months of June, July, and August, but Null’s research shows that it can happen any time of the year.

Car interiors can heat up to 125 degrees within the first 20 minutes of sun exposure, even if the outside temperature isn’t that hot, says KidsandCars.org. On a 70-degree day, a car’s interior heats up to 104 degrees in the first 30 minutes. Cracking the windows does not decrease the maximum temperature and will not slow the heating.

Research shows that a child’s body overheats two to three times faster than an adult’s body.

“Heatstroke starts when body temperature reaches 104 degrees. When someone develops heatstroke, they experience muscle cramping, nausea, unconsciousness, and elevated heart rate,” Null says. When the body hits a temperature of 107 degrees, organs start shutting down quickly.

Rising awareness of hot car deaths and high mortality rates have led to new laws in many states. In 2017, Congress introduced the Hot Cars Act, requiring all new passenger vehicles to include child safety alert systems, which would include auditory and visual alerts when a driver turns the car off. The bill has yet to pass into law.