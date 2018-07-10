'So Much Guilt' After Daughter Breaks Leg on Slide

July 10, 2018 -- A New York mom is warning parents against a common move on the playground: putting a young child in your lap to go down a slide.

Heather Clare’s daughter, Meadow, had just turned a year old, and just taken her first steps, when a trip down a playground slide in September 2015 sent her to the emergency room to treat two broken bones in her lower right leg.

Meadow’s dad captured the terrible moment his little girl’s foot caught on the edge of the slide as she rode in Mom’s lap. In the photo, which has recently gone viral on social media, you can see her foot turned at an unnatural angle as her leg snaps under the momentum of her mom’s weight.

“I felt it get stuck,” Heather says. “In that picture, I’m using one hand to try to stop and the other to try to release her leg.”

“I didn’t know how bad it was until we got to the bottom. She was crying a cry I’d never heard before,” she says.

They raced Meadow to the emergency room, where X-rays showed fractures in both of her lower leg bones. She spent 4 weeks in a pink cast and 6 more months in physical therapy learning how to crawl and walk all over again.

“I would just look at her and cry,” Heather says. “The hardest part was knowing that I put her in that position. I felt so much guilt because I felt like it was a really avoidable injury, and it was 100% my fault.”

Like so many other parents, Heather had assumed it was safer to hold her daughter than let her slide on her own.