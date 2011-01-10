Opioids Given Too Easily to Children, Study Finds

MONDAY, July 16, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Many children are prescribed powerful opioid painkillers they don't really need, putting them and those around them at risk, a new study shows.

More than one in 10 kids enrolled in Tennessee's Medicaid program received an opioid prescription each year between 1999 and 2014, even though they did not have a severe condition requiring powerful painkillers, the researchers found.

"Opioids are commonly prescribed," said lead researcher Dr. Cecilia Chung, an assistant professor with the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. "In a given year, 15 percent of children received an opioid prescription."

These prescriptions sometimes led to illness or death. One in every 2,611 opioid prescriptions landed the child in the hospital, and in three cases the child died, the study authors reported.

For the study, Chung and her colleagues reviewed the medical records of Tennessee kids aged 2 to 17 enrolled in Medicaid between 1999 and 2014.

More than 1.3 million prescriptions for opioids were handed out to these children during that time frame, the findings showed. Half were for adolescents aged 12 to 17, about 30 percent were for children aged 6 to 11, and 20 percent were for kids aged 2 to 5 years.

Dental procedures accounted for three in every 10 opioid prescriptions, according to the report.

"A huge chunk of the opioids out there come from dentists," said Dr. Elliot Krane, a professor of anesthesiology and a pain management specialist at Stanford University.

"A dentist will remove a child's wisdom teeth and then give them a week's worth of Vicodin," Krane said. "Opioids are not even the best medicine for oral pain, and after a wisdom tooth extraction you need analgesics for a couple or three days, but not necessarily for a whole week."

Kids received opioids to deal with pain from trauma in 18 percent of cases, and pain from minor infections in 16.5 percent of cases, the investigators found.

More than two-thirds of emergency department visits and hospital admissions linked to opioid use were caused by therapeutic use of the prescriptions, rather than abuse, the researchers said.