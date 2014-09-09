Food Additives a Toxic Mix for Kids

"There is now a compelling body of evidence that the environmental chemicals that go into food processing and food containers may have significant effects on human health, including fertility, thyroid disease, certain cancers and much more," Grosso said. "Of concern is that some of these remain in the body for years."

Kristi King, senior dietitian with Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, said she has "heightened concerns regarding those additives that are thyroid disrupters."

"PFCs can alter thyroid function and metabolic changes. Perchlorate, nitrates and nitrites disrupt thyroid hormone production and inhibit iodine uptake in the body," King explained.

"Iodine is extremely important in promoting growth and metabolism in children. Iodine is also essential for early brain and neurological development. Having an iodine deficiency could ultimately lead to poor growth and delayed [thinking] ability," she said.

Tighter regulation needed

The policy statement calls on politicians and bureaucrats to tighten regulations related to food additives. These measures include a more rigorous and transparent "Generally Recognized as Safe" designation process, including new requirements for toxicity testing before use in the marketplace and retesting previously approved chemicals.

And Trasande argued that citizens can have an even greater impact in this area than elected officials.

"The general public can do a lot to drive the kinds of changes that are positive for children's lives and human health," Trasande said. "The ban on BPA from baby bottles and sippy cups was not driven by some scientific statement or some regulatory good feeling. It was driven by consumer outcry. The same could be said for phthalates in toys."

What parents can do

The AAP policy statement said parents can limit their children's exposure to these chemicals by:

Choosing fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables over canned.

Avoiding processed meats, particularly during pregnancy.

Not microwaving plastic containers of food, or placing plastics in the dishwasher.

Parents also can use the recycling code on the bottom of products, as a means of determining whether the plastic packaging is safe, the statement said.

You should avoid plastics with recycling codes 3 (phthalates), 6 (styrene) and 7 (bisphenols), unless the plastics are labeled as "biobased" or "greenware." That means the plastics are made from corn and don't contain bisphenols.