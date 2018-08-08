Too Much Screen Time May Pile on the Pounds

MONDAY, Aug. 6, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Kids are spending more time than ever in front of screens, making it more likely they'll become overweight or obese, a new review claims.

The average 8- to 18-year-old spends more than seven hours a day fixated on a screen, whether it's a computer, smartphone, tablet, video game or TV, the latest evidence shows.

Teenagers who exceed two hours daily of recreational screen time are nearly twice as likely to be overweight or obese, the review showed. Excess weight increases the risk of heart disease, diabetes and other health problems.

"Total media use increased by about 20 percent from 1999 to 2009, with most of that jump happening since 2004, and driven mainly by increases in computer use," said study lead author Tracie Barnett. She's a researcher at the INRS-Institut Armand Frappier and Sainte-Justine University Hospital Research Center in Montreal.

This and other evidence supports the American Heart Association's longstanding recommendation that children and teens get no more than two hours a day of recreational screen time, Barnett and her colleagues concluded.

"The more time you spent on these screen-based devices, the greater the odds of being overweight or obese," Barnett said.

The percentage of obese kids in the United States has more than tripled since the 1970s to include nearly 1 in 5 school-age children, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But the TV is no longer the main creator of childhood couch potatoes.

Traditional television viewing has decreased over the past 10 years, while time spent with other screen-based devices has surged, the researchers found.

"Although kids seem to be spending less time watching television, they're still viewing TV content. They're just doing it on these new devices," Barnett explained. "It means they are still sedentary with these other types of screen-based recreational devices."

Kids are being exposed to screens at an incredibly young age, the researchers discovered. One recent study found that average daily television time among children under 2 ranged from a half-hour to more than three hours.