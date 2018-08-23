Recall: King Bio Kids Products For Contamination

Aug. 23, 2018 -- Homeopathic drug maker King Bio has issued a recall for products marketed for children due to a potential microbial contamination.

The North Carolina-based company says it has received no reports of injury or illness from the products.

It is the second time in as many months that the company has issued a recall over potential contamination. In July, it recalled four lots of teething liquids, lymph detox, and candida products after an FDA inspection found them to be contaminated with bacteria.

In the current recall, the company again says a “small percentage” of products produced between Aug. 1, 2017, and April 2018 tested positive for contamination, although it did not say which organisms were found.

Consumers or retailers who have any of the recalled products should stop using and selling them and contact King Bio at [email protected] for more information. Contact the company with questions at 866-298-2740.

The recalled products are: