Recall: King Bio Kids Products For Contamination

Aug. 23, 2018 -- Homeopathic drug maker King Bio has issued a recall for products marketed for children due to a potential microbial contamination.
The North Carolina-based company says it has received no reports of injury or illness from the products.
It is the second time in as many months that the company has issued a recall over potential contamination. In July, it recalled four lots of teething liquids, lymph detox, and candida products after an FDA inspection found them to be contaminated with bacteria.
In the current recall, the company again says a “small percentage” of products produced between Aug. 1, 2017, and April 2018 tested positive for contamination, although it did not say which organisms were found.
Consumers or retailers who have any of the recalled products should stop using and selling them and contact King Bio at [email protected] for more information. Contact the company with questions at 866-298-2740.
The recalled products are:
- DK Attention & Learning Enhancer, 2-ounce bottles, UPC code: 357955501527.
- Chicken Pox Symptom Relief, 2-ounce bottles, UPC code: 357955602521.
- Children’s Appetite & Weight, 2-ounce bottles, UPC code: 357955551720.
- Children’s Appetite Enhance, 2-ounce bottles, UPC code: 357955531821.
- Children’s Cough Relief, 2-ounce bottles, UPC code: 357955514527.
- Children’s Fever Reducer, 2-ounce bottles, UPC code: 357955515920.
- Children’s Growth & Development, 2-ounce bottles, UPC code: 357955514220.
- DK Newborn Tonic, 2-ounce bottles, UPC code: 357955511427.
- DK Nosebleed Relief, 2-ounce bottles, UPC code: 357955514022.
- TonsilPlex, 2-ounce bottles, UPC code: 357955501725.
- Children’s Ear Relief Formula, 2-ounce bottles, UPC code: 357955531524.
- DK Teething, 2-ounce bottles, UPC code: 357955501824.
- DK Colic Relief, 2-ounce bottles, UPC code: 357955515821.
- Tummy Aches, 2-ounce bottles, UPC code: 357955514626.
- Kids Multi-Strain Flu Relief, 2-ounce bottles, UPC code: 357955042228.
- Kids Stress & Anxiety, 2-ounce bottles, UPC code: 357955042327.
- Kids Sleep Aid, 2-ounce bottles, UPC code: 357955042426.
- Kids Bed Wetting (NP), 2-ounce bottles, UPC code: 357955501220.
- Kids Candida, 4-ounce bottles, UPC code: 35795532244.
- Kids Attention & Learning (SCRX), 2-ounce bottles, UPC code: 357955001522.
- Bed Wetting Prevention (SCRX), 2-ounce bottles, UPC code: 357955001225.
- Chicken Pox Symptom Relief, 2-ounce bottles, UPC code: 357955782520.
- Children’s Cough (SCRX), 2-ounce bottles, UPC code: 357955042522.
- Children’s Ear Formula, 2-ounce bottles, UPC code: 357955075721.
- Children’s Fever Reliever (SCRX), 2-ounce bottles, UPC code: 357955015925.
- Children’s Growth & Development (SCRX), 2-ounce bottles, UPC code: 357955014225.
- Colic Relief (SCRX), 2-ounce bottles, UPC code: 357955015826.
- Newborn tonic (SCRX), 2-ounce bottles, UPC code: 357955011422.
- Teething (SCRX), 2-ounce bottles, UPC code: 357955501824.
- Tummy Aches (SCRX), 2-ounce bottles, UPC code: 357955014621.
- Children’s Appetite & Weight (SCRX), 2-ounce bottles, UPC code: 357955251729.
- Children’s Appetite Enhancer (SCRX), 2-ounce bottles, UPC code: 357955031826.