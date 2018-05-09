IVF May Put Kids at Risk for High Blood Pressure

TUESDAY, Sept. 4, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- In vitro fertilization gives couples struggling to conceive the chance to have children, but a new study suggests these kids are at increased risk for high blood pressure.

The study, of 54 teens conceived through assisted reproduction, found that eight -- or 15 percent -- had high blood pressure. That compared with just one case among 43 teenagers who were conceived naturally.

The scientists said the results build on evidence that assisted-reproduction procedures can affect the development of the blood vessels.

An earlier study of the same kids found that those conceived through the procedures were more likely to show signs of "premature aging" in the blood vessels: Their arteries tended to be stiffer and less elastic in response to blood flow, the researchers said.

The latest findings suggest that that can translate into early cases of high blood pressure, experts said.

"I think this is a really important study," said Dr. Ki Park, an interventional cardiologist at University of Florida Health, who was not involved in the research.

"There certainly is a signal of some long-term vascular changes in these children. And they show up early," Park added.

That said, no one is trying to be "alarmist," stressed Dr. Larry Weinrauch, of Harvard Medical School.

Weinrauch wrote an editorial published online Sept. 3 with the study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

"This is saying that if your child was conceived through ART [assisted reproductive technology], you want to be aware of this higher risk," he said.

Weinrauch suggested parents talk to their pediatrician about getting regular blood pressure checks.

Park agreed, and said the advice goes beyond childhood. A yearly blood pressure check would be wise for young adults who were conceived through assisted reproduction, she said.

ART refers to fertility treatments where both the egg and sperm are handled. The most common procedures include in vitro fertilization (IVF) and intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI).

In the United States, about 1.7 percent of babies born each year are conceived through ART, according to government figures.