'Healthier' Fast Food Options for Kids May Not Be

THURSDAY, Sept. 27, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Promises of healthier kids' meals have drawn increasing numbers of families back to fast food restaurants, but most kids are still being served unhealthy options, a new survey finds.

Nine out of 10 parents had purchased lunch or dinner for their child in the past week at one of the big four fast food chains in 2016, up from 8 of 10 parents in 2010, the results showed.

This increase was driven in part by fast food claims that they've replaced sugary sodas and greasy french fries with healthier options in kids' meals, said lead researcher Jennifer Harris, director of marketing initiatives for the University of Connecticut's Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity.

But children are still dining on kids' meals full of fat, sodium and calories, with no sign that the healthier options are making much of a difference, Harris added.

"It's a marketing tactic on the part of these restaurants to make parents think their products are healthy," Harris said. "If they can make parents think it's actually a healthy choice to take their child there, then it's good for their business. That's what we found, even though what kids are getting really hasn't changed."

Since 2013, the four largest fast food restaurant chains -- McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's and Subway -- have introduced policies to offer healthier drinks and sides with their kids' meals, Harris said.

To see whether these policies have made a difference, the Rudd Center conducted an online survey with approximately 800 parents regarding lunch or dinner purchases at one of the big four chains.

Published Sept. 27, the Rudd survey found that 74 percent of kids still receive unhealthy drinks or side items with their kids' meals when they eat fast food: