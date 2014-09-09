3-Drug Therapy Might Be Cystic Fibrosis Advance

THURSDAY, Oct. 18, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- In what researchers are calling a "breakthrough," two preliminary trials have found that either of two triple-drug regimens could potentially benefit 90 percent of people with cystic fibrosis.

The trials were short-term, finding that the drug combinations improved adult patients' lung function over four weeks. But experts said they were optimistic the results will hold up in the larger, longer-term trials already underway.

What's most exciting, they said, is that the triple-drug approach could open up new options to nearly all cystic fibrosis patients.

"This is not a cure for cystic fibrosis," stressed Dr. Steven Rowe, who led one of the trials. "But it could be game-changing."

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a genetic disorder that causes persistent lung infections. Over time, extensive lung damage leads to respiratory failure. At one time, children with CF usually died before they reached school age. But with improved treatments, the typical life expectancy is now about 40 years, according to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Cystic fibrosis is caused by various mutations in a gene called CFTR. In the past several years, drugs that target those underlying genetics have become available. Known as CFTR modulators, they were heralded as a major advance in treating the disorder.

However, they work well only for a small number of people with certain CFTR mutations, explained Rowe, director of the Cystic Fibrosis Research Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The most common mutation that causes cystic fibrosis is called F508del -- and it has proven tougher to tackle, Rowe said.

About half of people with CF carry two copies of the mutation (one inherited from each parent). For them, a combination of two existing CFTR modulators can ease breathing problems -- but the overall effects are only "modest," Rowe said.

Then there's the 30 percent of CF patients who carry only one copy of F508del, plus another defect known as a "minimal-function" mutation. For them, the existing CFTR modulators do not work at all.

Both new trials focused on those two groups of patients. The results are published in the Oct. 18 New England Journal of Medicine, to coincide with the researchers' presentation at a North American Cystic Fibrosis meeting, in Denver.