Disabling Hip Ailment Another Risk for Obese Kids

MONDAY, Oct. 22, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Childhood obesity has been linked to a higher risk of type 2 diabetes and early heart disease, but new research now ties it to a sometimes crippling hip condition.

It's called slipped capital femoral epiphysis (SCFE), and it causes the hip to become deformed, occasionally so much so that the hip collapses. SCFE causes pain and may result in lifelong disability, British researchers said.

"Children with severe obesity at 5 years old had almost 20 times the risk of developing the severe hip deformity than a thin child," said study author Dr. Daniel Perry, a senior clinical lecturer in orthopedic surgery at the University of Liverpool.

The heavier a child was, the greater the risk of the hip condition, Perry said.

SCFE happens when the epiphysis -- the head of the thighbone -- slips from the bone at the growth plate, according to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. Growth plates are weaker areas of bone that aren't fully developed yet.

So how does excess weight cause this problem?

"The belief is that this is a mechanical failure," Perry said. "Quite simply, the support structures around the growth plate in the hip can't withstand the weight of the child. The growth plate therefore slips out of place -- sometimes this is a sudden process, or sometimes this occurs very gradually."

Dr. Matthew Hepinstall, associate director of the Center for Joint Preservation and Reconstruction at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, said SCFE is most common in preteens and young teens.

"It seems to happen most often during growth spurts, when growth plates are wider, and therefore weaker. If not diagnosed early and stabilized with surgery, the parts of the thighbone on either side of the growth plate shift," he explained.

Hepinstall added that while this injury may heal, the bone develops with an abnormal shape that may cause hip problems into adulthood.

He said the problem is more common in heavier children because "weight places more stress on the growth plate."

Perry said the condition should always be treated surgically to stabilize the hip. If the problem is diagnosed early, surgery is minor.