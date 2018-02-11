Could Antibiotics Raise Kids’ Obesity Risk?

THURSDAY, Nov. 1, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Babies who are prescribed antibiotics before they're 2 years old may be more likely to become obese children, new research suggests.

Acid reflux medications may also up the risk, though that connection was not as strong.

The findings come from the tracking of infant medication histories and childhood obesity incidence among hundreds of thousands of children up until age 8. All had received care through the U.S. military health care system.

As to why a link was seen, investigators theorized it could have to do with the impact such medications have on the delicate microbial environment (microbiome) found in a growing child's gut.

"We did not evaluate the microbiome status of these children," stressed study author Dr. Cade Nylund, a lieutenant colonel with Medical Corps of the U.S. Air Force. "And this was an observational study, so we can only demonstrate the findings of an association, not a specific cause.

"So we presume this has to do with changes in a child's microbiome brought on by these medications," he added. "But it could also just be the result of having an infection. Or having a fever, maybe with or without taking antibiotics. Or it might have something to do with the psychosocial dynamics of a family. We don't yet know."

As to what parents should make of these findings, Nylund said the most important thing is to ensure that children take the medications they need, but not when it isn't warranted.

For example, Nylund noted that acid reflux medications -- such as histamine blockers and proton pump inhibitors -- "are often prescribed in infants when they're not indicated. Acid reflux is normal in infants, and not really a good reason to put them on reflux meds. And most infants grow out of the problem by 12 months."

On the other hand, Nylund acknowledged that "antibiotics play a big role in treating infections, and they always will.

"And I would certainly hate for a parent to not treat a child with antibiotics for an infection out of a concern for obesity," he added.