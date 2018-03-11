Sharp Rise Seen in Kids' Mental Health ER Visits

FRIDAY, Nov. 2, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Mental health issues are sending more and more kids and teens to hospital emergency rooms, and that increase has been most dramatic among minorities, a new report shows.

Between 2012 and 2016, overall admissions shot up 50 percent in the United States, the researchers said.

"Prior to our study, we knew that an increasing number of children with mental health concerns were coming to the nation's pediatric emergency departments," said study author Dr. Anna Abrams. She is a resident physician with the Children's National Health System in Washington, D.C.

"What this new research demonstrates is that not only are these visits increasing at a staggering rate, but that there are significant racial and ethnic disparities in the trends of who visits pediatric emergency departments for mental health issues," Abrams said.

Why this is so remains unclear, she noted.

"Our study really was an effort to characterize the frequency of these emergency department visits," Abrams explained. "It was not designed to investigate the potential reasons that triggered these visits. We do plan to investigate this question in future work."

Abrams and her colleagues plan to present their findings Friday at an American Academy of Pediatrics meeting, in Orlando, Fla. The research should be considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

The study team said that more than 17 million American children struggle with some form of psychiatric illness. In recent years, that has meant that somewhere between 2 percent to 5 percent of all pediatric visits to the emergency department have been related to mental illness concerns.

To drill down on the trends, the investigators sifted through data that had been collected by the Pediatric Health Information System.

The team focused on the overall number of mental health-related visits to an emergency department among children up to the age of 21.

The mental health issues covered by the analysis included: acute anxiety and delirium states; adjustment disorders and neuroses; alcohol abuse; drug abuse (including opioid abuse); bipolar disorders; childhood behavioral disorders; depression; major depressive disorders; disorders of personality and impulse control; eating disorders; psychosis; and schizophrenia.