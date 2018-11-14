Science Again Says Spanking Hurts Kids Long Term

Nov. 14, 2018 -- The first place Mary Katherine Backstrom went after being displaced from her Florida home for 3 weeks by a hurricane in 2017 was the grocery store. Her first-responder husband was working, and she and her 2-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter were tired, stressed, and hungry. But there was no food in the house.

She rushed through an abbreviated shopping list and made it to the checkout line. But then the family’s favorite bagger gave her children balloons, and her daughter instantly and accidentally let hers go. As it floated to the ceiling, Backstrom says, her children dissolved into screams and cries, which she found less than ideal but completely understandable given the circumstances.

“I knew I needed to pay and get them out of this situation, and then, in the middle of all of that, the lady next to me … said, ‘If those were my kids, I’ll tell you what I would do’ -- and she clapped her hands together like she was spanking a child.”

Backstrom, a blogger and founder of Mom Babble, a community of moms online, says she was shocked and couldn’t believe what she was hearing. “I was angry. … My children were responding in a way that was very developmentally appropriate. One child is 4, hungry, and frustrated, and one is 2 and empathetic, and none of those things warrants punishment. Why would I want to beat that out of them?” she says.

She didn’t say anything to the woman at the store, but once she got home, Backstrom says she realized she was still upset. So she recorded and posted a 4-minute video online detailing what happened and how inappropriate she found the stranger’s comments.

“The recommendation to strike a child expressing an emotion was so profoundly wrong that I needed to get online and talk about it,” she says.

She clearly hit a nerve, because her video quickly went viral. Backstrom says she lost count after it was viewed millions of times on multiple platforms and she was inundated with comments from many people who agreed with her and some who didn’t.