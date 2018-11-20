Families Push Officials to Tackle Mystery of AFM

Nov. 20, 2018 -- Katie and J.P. Bustamante’s youngest son, Alex, died at the age of 6 -- a year and a half after contracting acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM. For the California couple, their child caught what they thought was just a cold, only to realize days later it is actually a rare and mysterious polio-like illness.

First, it paralyzed their son at a shocking speed. Eventually, the family says, it killed him. Doctors, they say, never did understand what was happening to their boy or what to do about it.

“There never was a consensus on how to treat him,” says his father, J.P. Bustamante. “Doctors were using the best of their medical knowledge to treat his symptoms as they might other, similar things, but they didn’t completely know.”

“First, we couldn’t fix him, and then we couldn’t save him,” Katie Bustamante adds through tears.

And therein lies the insidious nature of AFM. There’s no consensus about a common cause and AFM can also be extremely difficult to diagnosis – it usually takes a neurologist, spinal exam or MRI.

Symptoms include facial droop or weakness, difficulty moving the eyes, and slurred speech. Some patients experience numbness or tingling and, occasionally, pain in their arms and legs.

With Alex seemingly permanently disabled, the Bustamantes decided to turn their pain into purpose and to push for more awareness and action about this baffling illness. So in November, 6 months after their son’s death, the Bustamantes flew from California to Washington, DC, joining nine other families from across the country whose children also have AFM, a weakening of the nerves that can lead to paralysis, limb weakness, drooping facial muscles, and trouble moving the eyes.

The Bustamantes and many other families of children with AFM believe Congress and federal health officials have been too slow to investigate, research, and spread awareness about this rare illness since cases were first confirmed in 2014.

“We are trying to get D.C. to do something,” Katie Bustamante says. “This has been going on for years and they haven’t done anything to figure out why it’s happening and how to stop it.“