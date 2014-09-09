Someday, a Pig's Heart Might Save an Infant's Life

MONDAY, Jan. 28, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- The supply of donor organs for infants needing a heart transplant is critically low, but researchers have taken a first step toward using pig hearts to fill the need.

The concept of using animal organs to save human lives has been around for years. With donor organs in short supply, the hope is that animal organs can keep patients alive while they await a human donor.

One major hurdle, though, is that the human immune system is primed to launch a massive reaction against an organ from another species.

But in a preliminary study, scientists found evidence that babies' immune systems might tolerate a heart from a genetically modified pig. Specifically, the modifications "knock out" three genes that would provoke the immune system's immediate antibody response against a pig organ.

The researchers found that when they exposed infants' blood samples to cells from the pigs, there was "almost zero" reactivity.

"We found that there was no strong human immune response to these triple knock-out cells," said senior researcher Dr. David Cleveland, who specializes in congenital heart surgery at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

"This gives us hope moving forward," he said.

However, Cleveland stressed, there is a long road ahead. As a next step, his team wants to do more testing of infant blood samples.

And before any human trials could happen, Cleveland said, researchers will need to reliably show that hearts from the modified pigs function well when transplanted into non-human primates.

"Right now, what I'd say to parents is, researchers are continuing to work hard on the problem of congenital heart disease," Cleveland said. "I'm not saying xenotransplantation is the answer. But it may become an option in the future."

Xenotransplantation refers to implanting an organ from one species into another. And it's far from a "new concept," Cleveland noted.

Back in 1984, doctors implanted a baboon heart into an infant with a critical congenital heart defect known as hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS). The baboon heart was not genetically altered in any way, and the infant -- known as "Baby Fae" -- died 20 days later.