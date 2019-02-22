Few Teens Meet Sleep, Screen, Exercise Guidelines

Feb. 22, 2019 -- Kathy Ferony has four sons between the ages of 12 and 19. Between recess and the fact that they’re all avid baseball players, she feels good about the exercise they’re getting. And even though they’re night owls, she says they seem happy and get good grades with 6½ to 8 hours of sleep a night. But she says the real challenge in her family is screen time.

“Their use of screens drives me crazy,” Ferony says. “To get them to be healthy, we have to keep fighting their screen time urge.”

Pat Jesten says she feels comfortable with the screen time her teenage son Chris gets. He’s a competitive swimmer, so she knows he’s getting enough exercise. What she worries about is his sleep, which she says is so deeply impacted by his school duties that she tracks it on his Apple watch.

“I wonder if he should drop some honors classes so he has less homework and can sleep more. He thinks he needs it for college. But I know sleep is health, and I think if you’re a hard worker and have a drive to succeed, you will,” Jesten says.

When it comes to the right amount of screen time, exercise, and sleep, research published this month in JAMA Pediatrics finds only 5% of teens are meeting guidelines, and girls are less likely to do so than boys. Just 3% of teen girls met the recommendations, compared to 7% of boys, in research conducted by Gregory Knell, PhD, a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston School of Public Health in Dallas.

“We were expecting it to be low, but I didn’t expect it to be just 5%,” he says.

Guidelines suggest children ages 6 to 12 should get 9-12 hours a night, and those ages 14 to 18 should get 8-10 hours a night. All children between the ages of 6 and 18 should get at least 1 hour of moderate to vigorous aerobic exercise a day, and should limit screen time and exposure to all screen-based digital media to less than 2 hours in a 24-hour period.