228 Measles Cases Already in 2019: CDC

March 12, 2019 -- The number of measles cases in the United States increased by 22 since last week and now stands at 228, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says in an update.

Measles was once nearly eradicated in the United States, but the emergence of the "anti-vaxxer" movement may be allowing the highly contagious disease to stage a comeback, experts say.

New Hampshire -- with one patient as of March 1 -- joined 11 other states reporting measles cases this year, CNN reported.

The other states are: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas and Washington.

The update includes cases reported by state health departments to the CDC through March 7, and does not include cases reported after that date, CNN reported.

As of Sunday, the number of measles cases in an outbreak linked to Washington state remained at 75, the same number as last week. The outbreak includes patients in Washington, Oregon, Hawaii and Georgia who became infected in Washington.

The number of measles cases in the U.S. so far this year is climbing closer to the 372 cases nationwide in all of 2018, which was the second highest annual number of the highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease in more than two decades, CNN reported.