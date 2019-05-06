Study: Many Chronically Ill Kids Happy With Life

MONDAY, May 6, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Many children deal with chronic health issues -- but it doesn't mean they can't enjoy life as much as other kids, a new study finds.

Researchers found that among more than 1,200 5- to 9-year-olds, those with some of the most common childhood ills were no less happy with their lives than other kids.

They said the findings highlight an important point: Kids aren't "defined" by their medical issues.

"This can help broaden our perspective of what 'health' is," said lead researcher Courtney Blackwell, a research assistant professor at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

"Just because a child has a medical condition," she said, "that doesn't mean they're 'unhealthy.' "

The caveat, Blackwell said, is that the study focused on kids with certain common conditions, such as asthma, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and digestive disorders.

It did not include kids with more debilitating diseases that require intense care.

If it had, the findings would probably be different, according to Rose Alvarez-Salvat, a child psychologist at Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami. She was not involved with the research, but reviewed the study.

Alvarez-Salvat works with kids who have medical conditions like type 1 diabetes, cystic fibrosis, cancer and hemophilia. Those complex disorders, which require daily management, can lead to anxiety and depression for some kids, she said.

"They have a very different experience from children with less complicated conditions," Alvarez-Salvat said.

Plus, she noted, this study focused on 5- to 9-year-olds, and quality-of-life issues might only become apparent when kids are a bit older. That's when they take more control over managing their health condition -- and may be more self-conscious about being "different" from their peers.

That's not to say there's no positive message here, Alvarez-Salvat said.

"These days, having a medical condition can just be part of someone's life, and not necessarily have the impact that it did years ago," she said.

The results, published online May 6 in Pediatrics, are based on reports from parents of 1,253 U.S. youngsters. Overall, 20% had at least one of the conditions researchers considered -- including asthma, respiratory allergies and eczema, epilepsy, digestive disorders like inflammatory bowel disease, ADHD, autism spectrum disorders, and depression or anxiety. Obesity and low birthweight were also included.